Tendies Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. Tendies has a market cap of $713,274.09 and $63,208.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.81 or 0.00805887 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,734 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,734 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.