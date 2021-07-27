Terracoin (TRC) Trading Down 16.8% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $441,718.06 and approximately $305.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,724.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.17 or 0.01296669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00342714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

