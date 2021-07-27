Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $15.76 on Tuesday, hitting $641.86. 410,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $618.32 billion, a PE ratio of 652.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $633.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $535.22.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

