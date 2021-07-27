Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.80 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,889,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after purchasing an additional 417,357 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

