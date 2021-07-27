TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $120.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

TFII stock opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

