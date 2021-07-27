TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

NYSE TFII traded up $5.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,163. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.71. TFI International has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $105.33.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

