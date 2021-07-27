TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$155.00 Price Target at Cormark

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.91.

TSE:TFII traded up C$8.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$139.48. The stock had a trading volume of 435,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The firm has a market cap of C$13.00 billion and a PE ratio of 35.63. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$53.08 and a 1 year high of C$145.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$115.45.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total value of C$2,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,670,408. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

