The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $33.36. 412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.96. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.