The Boeing (BA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect The Boeing to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Boeing to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BA opened at $225.85 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

