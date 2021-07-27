The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $854.00 at Citigroup

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $1,145.00 to $854.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

NYSE:SAM opened at $726.62 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $687.10 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,002.13.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

