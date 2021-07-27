The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $92.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $518,692.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,857.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,171,934 shares of company stock valued at $84,051,156. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

