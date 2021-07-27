The Container Store Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,090 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,882% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $536.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.