The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $315.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $333.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $187.75 and a 52-week high of $333.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

