The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Down 89.9% in July

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The GDL Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period.

NYSE:GDL opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

