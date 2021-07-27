The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 277,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 969.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 721,791 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 563,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GEO remained flat at $$6.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,721. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $824.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.