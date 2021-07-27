The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

