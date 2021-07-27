The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) declared a dividend on Friday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON IIT opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 558.33. The Independent Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 404.87 ($5.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 594.74 ($7.77). The firm has a market cap of £302.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22.
The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile
