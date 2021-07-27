The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,516,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,497 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $476,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $343.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

