The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.77 and the lowest is $3.05. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $3.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.33.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $183.02 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.15.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.