The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-$9.450 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $287.79. 63,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.28. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $207.19 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.01). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

