The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.15-9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.23. The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-$9.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.91.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $287.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $207.19 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.28.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.01). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

