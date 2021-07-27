The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in The Southern were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

SO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 32,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,671. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

