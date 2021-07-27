The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,042 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Southern were worth $26,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 17.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 9,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

NYSE SO traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. 227,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,671. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

