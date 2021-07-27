The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

