The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.19. 251,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,026,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $321.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.38.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

