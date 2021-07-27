TheStreet Lowers Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE FOR opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Forestar Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Forestar Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

