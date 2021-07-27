TheStreet Lowers Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.
NYSE FOR opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Forestar Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Forestar Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
