TheStreet Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to D+

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RAMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,930,000 after purchasing an additional 479,172 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after buying an additional 762,550 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in LiveRamp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in LiveRamp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

