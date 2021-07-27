THG (LON:THG) Price Target Raised to GBX 708 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

THG opened at GBX 586 ($7.66) on Monday. THG has a twelve month low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a market capitalization of £6.44 billion and a PE ratio of -8.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 607.17.

In related news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total value of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

