Thingschain Reaches Market Capitalization of $51,377.82 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 108.9% higher against the US dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $51,377.82 and $26.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,855.69 or 0.99606912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00069784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017218 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000725 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

