Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the June 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMTF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17. Thoughtful Brands has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

About Thoughtful Brands

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

