Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 194 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

