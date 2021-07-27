Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of The Bancorp worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 114,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

