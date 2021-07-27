Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of CEVA worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.