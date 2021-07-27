Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $976,000 Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,415,000 after purchasing an additional 899,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 135,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 104,749 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.