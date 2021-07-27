Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 51.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,298 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETH stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

