Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $199.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.20 and a 52-week high of $207.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.32.

