Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 266,386 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 94.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266,386 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

