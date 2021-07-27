Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Down to $34.01

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.01, but opened at $32.27. Thryv shares last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 46 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on THRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 64.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $19,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

