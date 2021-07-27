thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.88. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

