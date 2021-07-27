Tilray (TLRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. On average, analysts expect Tilray to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tilray stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

