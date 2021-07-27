TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 411,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 634,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50.

About TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

TILT Holdings Inc provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Technology/Distribution, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

