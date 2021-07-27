TokenPay Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $106,667.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,138.37 or 0.99914300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00030310 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00069763 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000725 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

