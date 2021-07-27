Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

CURV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.48 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Get Torrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $23.47 on Monday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.