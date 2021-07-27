Tourmaline Oil (TOU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE:TOU opened at C$34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$12.63 and a 1-year high of C$36.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72.

TOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.50.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.