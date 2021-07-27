TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,482 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,663 shares of company stock worth $6,588,338 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

