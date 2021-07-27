TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 896 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $129,833,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 170.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after buying an additional 160,237 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Pool by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $54,168,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,211 shares of company stock worth $16,592,946. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Shares of POOL opened at $466.96 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $478.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.