TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $107.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

