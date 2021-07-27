TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 60.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Centene by 75.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

