TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $467.31 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

