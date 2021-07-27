TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 183.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $3,416,297.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

